2024 Mahindra XUV400 EV review: Second time’s a charm?

Mahindra XUV400 EV is one of the most affordable electric SUVs launched in India at Rs 15.49 lakh. I got to review this updated Mahindra electric car and the company has worked real hard on this updated version, like the new ‘EV’ badging at the back. It clearly stands out as an electric vehicle, unlike its previous generation. However, it still enjoys a commanding presence on the road, good ride quality and will continue to be a major player when it comes to the EV space in India.

The inside of the car has seen massive changes, with an entirely new look including a 10.25-inch infotainment system with a very responsive touch interface. The new XUV400 comes loaded with features like a sunroof, connected car tech, automatic climate control, and cruise control. You also get wireless charging for your mobile inside the car, which is a welcome addition at this price point. With the rear AC vent at the back, you will also get a Type-C port for charging.



One of the biggest strengths of the XUV400 EV is its range. It offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 456 km (MIDC cycle) on a single charge, whereas the actual range is around 270-300 km, which means you’re pretty much sorted for your daily city commute.

It offers different driving styles with its multi-drive modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless. These modes adjust the responsiveness of the motor and regenerative braking for a customised driving experience. Fearless mode allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 8.5 seconds, although caution is advised as the car is raring to go in this mode. The car also has a soft suspension for a comfortable drive. It also offers 310 Nm of torque, which makes it a great car even for passengers at the back.

As for the battery, the XUV400 EV comes in two battery pack options: 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh.

Verdict

With this new SUV, you will get improvements in every department. Everything feels refined in terms of tech, safety, look and feel. It is much improved from its previous version. It is, well, tech geek paradise inside the cabin of the updated XUV400. It’s encouraging to see top auto companies like Mahindra taking feedback seriously and offering a revised and refined product. The XUV400 priced between Rs 15 to 17 lakh seems like a worthy contender to become one of the top EVs in the country.

