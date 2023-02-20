Bing with ChatGPT AI: Just a fad or a real Google Search rival?

In 2002, Google enabled internet users to search more than 1 billion URLs and provided quick and easy access to 560 million full-text indexed webpages and 500 million partially indexed URLs. As its indexing kept growing, Google became synonymous with the search. In over two decades, no one has been able to catch up with the search giant. Not even technology giant Microsoft with its Bing, which comes pre-installed on millions of Windows machines as a default search engine. Google has been the undisputed leader, with a 92.07 per cent search engine market share worldwide last year, whereas Microsoft Bing had a total of 3.19 per cent, per web analytics service Star Counter. But Microsoft’s move to integrate Open AI’s ChatGPT with Bing, which became an overnight sensation, seems to have worked for the company. At least for now. Bing has finally become popular in both India and globally.

“At CyberMedia Research (CMR), we truly believe that the business of search is up for disruption with Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing. As users in India get conversant with ChatGPT and AI search engines, Microsoft Bing has the potential to emerge as a serious challenger to Google’s long-held dominance in search,” says Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The company registered 1 million people (globally) signing up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing in just 48 hours since the rollout. While the India-specific numbers aren’t available, and Microsoft is yet to respond to Business Today’s query, there has been an uptick in the search trend for Bing.

As per Google Trends, interest over time in ‘Bing’ has been hovering between 50 to 60 till November 2022, which meant it was half popular. But it rose to a peak popularity of 100, the day after Microsoft announced the integration of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model into Bing to provide a ChatGPT-like experience within the search engine (February 7 2023). In India, Bing’s interest over time was much lower, between 30-40 for the last twelve months, jumping over 40 in January 2023 and touching 100 on February 8, 2023.

However, Google has dominated and continues to dominate the search engine market. Google enjoyed a 98.6 per cent share in India, and Bing was far behind with a 1.03 per cent share for January-December 2023, as per Statcounter. Even with Microsoft rumoured to launch a version of Bing using the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in January and announcing its integration on February 7, 2023, there hasn’t been any significant jump for the latter. Merely, 0.02 per cent as Google continues to dominate with 98.52% share, and Bing with 1.05 per cent share for January-February 2023 time period.

Simply integrating the ChatGPT technology won’t work for Microsoft. Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group (India), told Business Today, “Bing will have to improve its inherent search functionality to compete with Google as the use of ChatGPT is not exclusive to Bing, and users can have direct access to ChatGPT, and still continue to use Google for searching. It is possible that Bing may come up with a better integration of ChatGPT with their search engine that would provide a combination of search results and answers that would definitely elevate the overall user experience.”

While Microsoft has much to catch on to, Google is unwilling to let go easily. The search giant has announced Bard AI in response to ChatGPT. Bard AI is powered by the company’s large language model LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications, which has been in the works for over two years. Although initially, it was met with criticism due to the factual error made at the first demo, leading to tanking Alphabet’s share tanking by more than 9 per cent. But not all’s well at Microsoft either as the Bing chatbot has been in the news for the wrong reasons as the AI issued threats and shared desires to steal nuclear code, create a deadly virus, or even profess love, resulting in Microsoft capping chat experience at 50 chat turns per day, and five chat turns per session.

Amidst this war between search engines with AI-powered chatbots, while AI is still in the experimenting stage, Google has an edge with its access to an enormous source of data sets.

Also Read: Advisory firm ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote for Tim Cook's pay package