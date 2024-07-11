[Exclusive] Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ is a game changer, says Mercedes-Benz India country head

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ is launched in India as one of the most affordable electric SUVs in India at a starting price of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom). In an exclusive interview, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO at Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd told Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi that this Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ is a game changer in the Indian market.

Related Articles

He said, “Mercedes-Benz has been leading the market for nine years and was the first to introduce an electric vehicle in India, back in 2020. We also localised the EQS at a plant in Jharkhand. Now, we're bringing the EQA into the sub-70 lakh segment, similar to our entry-level SUV, the GLA, which costs around 61-62 lakhs on the road. The EQA comes with a bit higher equipment but remains affordable. With 80 per cent of cars sold in India on finance, the equated monthly installment (EMI) for the EQA is only about Rs 5000 more, making the shift to an EV feasible for many.”

He also believes that younger customers are more willing to adopt EVs despite the initial challenges like charging the car or downloading an app. He noted, “We provide both combustion engine cars and EVs, allowing customers to choose based on their readiness and preferences. Our approach is strategically focused and tactically flexible, ensuring we cater to both segments effectively.”

He added, “We offer an eight-year warranty on the battery, and we've addressed the concern about battery life. The batteries will only lose about 10 per cent of their charge over ten years. With our agility program, we guarantee the residual value of the car, so customers only pay for 33 per cent of the car's value over four years and can upgrade to a new Mercedes after that.”