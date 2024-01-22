Galaxy AI features to remain free only until 2025?: Samsung Clarifies

Samsung has announced several AI features for its latest Galaxy S24 series. However, the company has announced that these features will only be free of cost till 2025. At a recent roundtable on the sidelines of Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, Sally Jeong, EVP and Head of Framework R&D Team, Samsung Electronics, told Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi the reason why the company is planning to do that.

Jeong revealed that the company aims to provide AI features to users to empower them to use these features proactively. Samsung will not put all AI features behind the paywall. However, Keong stated, “It is a reality that lots of resources are required to provide these features, especially like cloud-based features. So it's fair to say that based on our analysis of the user behavior when it comes to AI features that we just released, by 2025 we will determine the future direction.”

The footnote on the Galaxy S24 Ultra page on the official website stated, “Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

Screenshot from official Samsung website

Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with features like Live Translate, Circle to Search, Nightography, AI Summarise and more. The Interpreter feature puts real-time conversations on screen, bridging gaps even offline. The Chat Assist feature enhances conversational tones while the Android Auto feature automatically summarises the incoming messages and suggests relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation. Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

