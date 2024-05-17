‘We wanted to disrupt the market with XUV 3XO’: R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology & Product Development Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mahindra recently launched its under 10 Lakh XUV in India called Mahindra XUV 3XO in India. Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi spoke to R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. They spoke about the safety features, tech features, performance, design and the pricing of the car.

In terms of design, this car is referred to as the baby XUV700 by our editor due to its striking resemblance and uncanny similarities. Talking about his favourite feature of the car, Velusamy told us, “Advanced driver-assistance systems or ADAS offers the number one safety and is very popular in XUV700. It comes with radar system, sensors along with cameras so that it can warn you in certain scenarios like when you are moving away from the road markings or when you are very close to another vehicle to ensure safety, just like XUV 700 that is priced over Rs 14 lakh in India.”

The XUV 3XO comes with a choice of three engines: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful, producing 129bhp and 230Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV 3XO can occupy three adults in the back seat and two in the front. It also manages to drive smoothly even on bumpy roads with its weight sensing technology. Explaining the engineering side of things, Velusamy told us that in the suspension system they have a spring and a shock observer that is mounted on the shock tower. What Mahindra has done is put a soft mould so that it can absorb any shocks that the car gets. The car also comes with additional technology to balance the ride between low and high speeds.

The XUV 3XO is loaded with features, even in the base variant. Some of the key features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof, leatherette seats, dual-zone climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree parking camera. The top-end variants get even more features, such as a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, and level-2 ADAS.

Talking about the pricing, he noted, “We really wanted to disrupt the market with XUV 3XO. One thing that you should notice is that the prices of the technology parts have started coming down. We have introduced so many of them including ultrasonic sensors, ADAS, camera sensors, surround view system and so on that are also available in Scorpio. So when you bundle so many features in a car, it gives the whole volume effect. That is what makes us unique.”

Also Read:

OpenAI ChatGPT-4o: 5 most interesting things about the new AI model

OpenAI ChatGPT 4o wouldn’t have been possible without this Indian man says Sam Altman