OpenAI ChatGPT 4o wouldn’t have been possible without this Indian man says Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently credited Pune boy Prafulla Dhariwal for creation of ChatGPT 4o, a new AI model that has become talk of the town since its launch. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of Prafulla Dhariwal over a long period of time. That (along with the work of many others) led to what I hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers”

GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. that (along with the work of many others) led to what i hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers. https://t.co/f3TdQT03b0 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 15, 2024

This was OpenAI CEO’s response to Dhariwal’s post where he talked about the new AI model. He wrote, “GPT-4o (o for “omni”) is the first model to come out of the omni team, OpenAI’s first natively fully multimodal model. This launch was a huge org-wide effort, but I’d like to give a shout out to a few of my awesome team members who made this magical model even possible!”

Prafulla Dhariwal has always been intelligent and as won several awards and medals for academics. He won National Talent Search Scholarship from the Government of India and a gold medal at the International Astronomy Olympiad in China back in 2009. Other honors include gold medal in International Mathematical Olympiad, International Physics Olympiad and so on. He attended the Dr Kalmadi Shyamrao High School in Pune in 2011.

He had scored 330 out of 360 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains) and 295 out of 300 in the physics-chemistry-mathematics (PCM) group in class XII. He pursued his Bachelor's in Computer Science (Mathematics) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), graduating in 2017 with a perfect GPA of 5.0/5.0.

After graduation, he worked with Pinterest as a software engineer and as a quantitative analyst intern at the D.E. Shaw Group. Later in 2016, he joined OpenAI as research intern and is now employed as Research Scientist at the AI startup. Dhariwal has worked on GPT-3, text-to-image platform DALL-E 2, music generator Jukebox, and reversible generative model Glow.

Also Read:

Top sci-fi films to watch on Netflix: Dune, Don’t Look Up, Interstellar, Passengers & more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacts to OpenAI launching free ChatGPT 4o just one day prior to I/O 2024