Apple iPhone 16 alternatives: Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, Vivo X100, and more

Apple iPhone 16 series debuted in India recently at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The Apple iPhone 16 features a refreshed design, new colour variants, a faster A18 Bionic chip, and the Pro models continue to get 120Hz ProMotion display for smoother visuals. It boasts enhanced camera capabilities, including improved night mode and AI-driven photography. The series will also get Apple Intelligence features soon.

The new iPhones will be available for pre-order starting September 12 at 5.30 pm IST and will go on sale in India on September 20.

Here are a few 16 alternatives that you can consider buying instead of iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 16 alternatives

Google Pixel 9

Price: Rs 79,999

The Google Pixel 9 comes equipped with the latest Tensor G4 processor and 12GB of upgraded RAM. Its 6.3-inch Actua display is brighter than ever, reaching up to 2,700 nits for clear visuals, even in direct sunlight. For photography, the camera includes a 50MP main lens and a new 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus for detailed close-ups. The front camera now features auto-focus for sharper selfies. Magic Editor, powered by AI, makes complex edits easy, letting users adjust backgrounds, move objects, and expand images seamlessly. The company promises a larger, fast-charging, all-day battery with Pixel 9.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Price: Rs 62,999

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and Vision Booster support. It is powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC in the Indian variant, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The camera setup includes a triple rear camera system with a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Galaxy S24 also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support, and Wireless PowerShare functionality.

OnePlus 12 5G

Price: Rs 64,999

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision, 10Bit Colour Depth, ProXDR, 2160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G houses a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Vivo X100 5G

Price: Rs 63,999

Vivo X100 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and has an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.