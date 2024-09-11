Apple iPhone 16 series to be available for pre-order starting September 13: Check India price, sale offers

Apple recently introduced its iPhone 16 series that includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The highlights of the newly launched handsets include a camera control physical button, an Action button and Apple Intelligence. The new iPhone models will be available for pre-order in India starting September 13 at 5.30 pm IST.

Apple iPhone 16 series sale offers

As per the official Apple website, iPhone 16 series buyers will get Rs 5,000 instant cashback on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The sale of the newly launched iPhone 16 series models will begin on September 20. They will be available across the e-commerce platforms, Apple website, Apple Saket, Apple BKC and other retail stores.

Apple iPhone 16 India price

Apple iPhone 16 is launched in three storage variants. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 89,900 and the 512GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900. It is available in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black colour options.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus India price

Apple iPhone 16 Plus is also launched with three storage options. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 89,900, the 256GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 99,900 and the 152GB variant will cost Rs 1,19,900. In terms of colours, you will get it in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black colour variants.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro India price

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is launched with four storage options. The 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 1,29,900, the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB variant will cost you Rs 1,69,900 in India. It is available in Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Black Titanium colour variants.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max India price

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is launched in three storage variants. The 256GB variant will cost you Rs 1,44,900, the 512GB storage option will cost you Rs 1,64,900 and the 1TB storage variant is launched at Rs 1,84,900 in India. It also comes in Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium and Black Titanium colour options.