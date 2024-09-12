NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' record-breaking extended space stay: 8 days turn into 8 months

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams and her crewmate Butch Wilmore are marking three months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a mission initially planned for just eight days. Technical difficulties with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft have resulted in a significantly extended stay, with their return to Earth now scheduled for February 2025.

A Record-Breaking Delay, But Not Duration

While their eight-month mission is considerably longer than initially planned, Williams and Wilmore won't break the record for the longest single spaceflight. That distinction belongs to NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who spent 371 consecutive days in space, returning to Earth on September 27, 2023.

Williams and Wilmore are expected to spend approximately 240 days in space, placing them seventh on the list of longest continuous space missions. However, when combined with her previous missions, Williams' total time in space will exceed 560 days, potentially securing her the second spot on the list of astronauts with the most cumulative days in space.

From Eight Days to Eight Months

Williams and Wilmore launched to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5. Their planned eight-day mission was cut short when technical issues, including helium leaks and problems with the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters, emerged.

After extensive testing and analysis, NASA deemed it too risky to return the astronauts on Starliner, prioritising their safety. Instead, Williams and Wilmore will now return on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the Crew-9 mission, scheduled to launch later this month.

Life Aboard the ISS

Despite the unexpected extension, Williams and Wilmore are safe and well-equipped on the ISS. The station is a constantly crewed platform with regular resupply missions, ensuring the astronauts have access to essential resources and supplies.