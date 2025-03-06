Flipkart's Big Saving Days kicks off on March 7: Here are the major deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24; check details

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is set to begin on March 7, presenting an array of discounts on top-tier smartphones until March 13. Among the most notable deals are those on the iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24, and other popular models. This sale provides a significant opportunity for consumers to acquire the latest technology at reduced prices. Flipkart's promotional strategies include direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, thereby enhancing the appeal of these deals to a wide consumer base.

Deals on iPhones

Flipkart has disclosed specific pricing for the iPhone 16, which will effectively be available at Rs 59,999, down from its retail price of Rs 79,900. This price reduction is achieved through a combination of a flat discount of Rs 10,901, a Rs 4,000 discount via HDFC Bank, and a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus. Other models in the iPhone 16 series, such as the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro, will also be available at reduced prices of Rs 69,999 and Rs 1,03,900, respectively. These price cuts make the latest iPhone technology more accessible to a larger audience.

Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung's offerings also form a major part of the sale, with the Galaxy S24 series featuring prominently. Consumers can purchase the standard Galaxy S24 for Rs 52,999, while the Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at Rs 54,999, offering enhanced battery life and display size. The sale also includes the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with its price reduced to Rs 1,49,999 from its original Rs 1,64,999. These discounts are designed to attract Samsung aficionados and new customers alike, offering advanced features at competitive prices.

Deals on other smartphones

Other smartphones making an appearance in the sale include the Nothing Phone 2a and Moto G85, with effective prices set at Rs 19,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. These models provide budget-friendly alternatives for consumers seeking quality smartphones without premium price tags.

The sale also features the Poco X6 Pro, available at Rs 19,999, catering to those who prioritise performance and value. This diverse range of options ensures that Flipkart caters to various consumer preferences and budgets.

With the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart aims to reinforce its position in the competitive e-commerce landscape by offering substantial savings and a wide selection of smartphones. The integration of bank discounts and exchange offers into their pricing model serves to widen the appeal of the sale, potentially drawing in new customers and encouraging repeat purchases from existing ones.

As the sale goes live, consumers can expect further details and additional savings across various smartphone categories.

