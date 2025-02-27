Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and M16 5G launched in India: Check price, features, more

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones, the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G, expanding its Galaxy M series in India. The series is often dubbed as "Monster" from Samsung owing to the big numbers in terms of the specifications.

Galaxy M16 5G

The Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7" Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, with 800 nits peak brightness and an adaptive high brightness mode for better visibility in outdoor settings. Samsung has refreshed the design a bitt with, and it now features a new linear camera module with three cameras: 50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens. The phone has a slim profile, measuring 7.9mm in thickness.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and comes with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging. Samsung has committed to providing long-term software support, with the Galaxy M16 5G receiving six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Galaxy M16 5G is available in three colours - Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black. It's launched at the following introductory prices, inclusive of ₹1,000 bank cashback offers:

4GB+128GB: ₹11,499

6GB+128GB: ₹12,999

8GB+128GB: ₹14,499

Galaxy M06 5G

The Galaxy M06 5G comes with a 6.7" HD+ display. It has a similar design to the M16 5G, but has two rear cameras instead of three: a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a slim 8mm profile, and is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Samsung has committed to providing four generations of OS updates and four years of security support for the Galaxy M06 5G.

The Galaxy M06 5G is available in two colours - Sage Green and Blazing Black. It's launched at the following introductory prices, inclusive of ₹500 bank cashback offer: