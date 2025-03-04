Realme Ultra: Interchangeable-Lens concept smartphone showcased at MWC 2025

Realme has unveiled an innovative new smartphone concept at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Dubbed the ‘Ultra’ concept, the device introduces an interchangeable-lens system, bringing mirrorless-camera-like capabilities to a smartphone form factor. The concept features a 1" customised Sony sensor and supports detachable lenses, aiming to enhance professional-grade photography on a mobile device.

A Step Towards DSLR-Like Smartphone Photography

For years, smartphone brands have compared their cameras to dedicated digital cameras, yet limitations in sensor size and lens flexibility have prevented true competition. Realme’s latest concept seeks to bridge this gap by allowing users to mount DSLR and mirrorless-style lenses directly onto their smartphone. Unlike conventional smartphones, the Realme Ultra concept features a proprietary lens mount system, which enables the use of various focal lengths, similar to professional cameras.

At MWC 2025, Realme showcased two interchangeable lenses: a 73mm f/1.4 portrait lens providing 3x optical zoom and a 234mm f/1.5 telephoto lens offering 10x optical zoom. The system is designed for enthusiasts and professionals seeking higher-quality imaging, particularly in scenarios where traditional smartphone cameras struggle, such as long-range zoom and depth-focused portrait photography.

Notably, since these are professional-grade lenses, they lack autofocus support, requiring users to manually adjust focus. Additionally, stabilisation may be less effective compared to built-in smartphone cameras, necessitating steady handling during use. Despite these trade-offs, the concept holds significant potential for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Future Prospects

Realme has not yet confirmed if or when the Ultra concept will be commercially available. The company emphasised that the showcase is part of its commitment to addressing industry challenges such as sensor size constraints and digital zoom limitations. While the interchangeable-lens system remains in the prototype stage, it demonstrates Realme’s ambition to merge smartphone convenience with professional camera performance.