Jio introduces home-grown operating system for Jio Set Top Box as part of Jio Home

Reliance Jio on August 29 introduced Jio TvOS, a home-grown operating system for Jio Set Top Box, as part of a new set of features in Jio Home. The announcement was made during the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.

“Today, we're excited to share the newest features in Jio Home, making your home more connected, convenient, and smart than ever before. Jio has transformed digital home services in India over the past few years. Millions now enjoy ultra-fast internet, seamless video streaming, and top OTT applications, powered by our Jio Home Broadband and Jio Set Top Box,” Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said.

Speaking about the new offering from the Jio stable, Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Jio said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Jio TvOS, our 100% home-grown operating system for Jio Set Top Box. Jio TvOS is made for your big TV screen, giving you a faster, smoother, and more personalised experience. It is just like having a custom-made entertainment system at home. Jio TvOS supports cutting-edge home entertainment features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.”

Highlighting new features being offered with JioTV+, Akash Ambani said, “Now, let’s talk about JioTV+ and our vision for the future of digital entertainment. JioTV+ brings all your entertainment — live TV, on-demand shows, and apps — together in one easy-to-use platform. With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in HD, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar — all in one place.”

The announcements were among a slew of offerings unveiled at RIL’s 47th AGM. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, said Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle, calling it Jio Brain.

Jio Brain would enable accelerate AI adoption across Jio, driving faster decisions, more accurate predictions, and better understanding of customer needs.

Jio also introduced a feature Jio Phonecall AI, which makes using AI easy like a phone call. Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text. It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language.

Ambani also announced the launch of the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer aligning with the company’s vision of "AI Everywhere For Everyone". As part of this offer, Jio users will receive up to 100 GB of free cloud storage.