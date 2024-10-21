Kunal Kamra vs Bhavish Aggarwal: Latest spat over 'bouncers at Ola service centers' goes viral

The ongoing spat between stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal refuses to die down. Kamra once again mocked the company for allegedly ‘hiring bouncers’ at its service centres.

Kamra has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Ola's after-sales service, criticising the company for not addressing ongoing customer complaints and lacking a clear resolution plan.

In the latest development, an user going by the id of R.J Kashyap claimed that Ola has deployed “five to six” bouncers at their centres, prompting further criticism of the brand.

Tagging the standup comedian on X (formally Twitter), the user in a post wrote, “@kunalkamra88 ola has now recruited about 5-6 BOUNCERS at every service centre... I have just visited at my nearby ola service centre and watched all the bouncers were there arguing with ola customer even with the female customers… so this is the kind of service we r gonna have [sic].”

Kunal Kamra in response reshared the post and termed it a “unique” situation.

“Please can a journalist fact check this. If true this is truly unique -Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales [sic],” posted Kamra.

Another user, Amol Choudhary, also tagged Kamra and wrote, “Ola service appointment ticket 05735050 is scheduled for 2024-10-20 at OLA Experience Centre, Virar-Mumbai and No one is taking a scooter for repair, no job sheet giving. Bouncers are at Center to reply to the customer with weapons.”

Tagging the Ola CEO, Kamra also reshared the post and wrote, “Hey @bhash You’ve sold such an innovative Indian product you’ve had to hire bouncers to protect the staff…”

Earlier in October, Kamra responded to a post by Aggarwal showing a picture of Ola’s gigafactory with a sarcastic reply, featuring a photo of Ola Electric scooters seemingly parked for servicing, hinting at the company’s backlog of repairs.

Aggarwal fired back, calling Kamra a “failed stand-up comic” and suggested his criticism was a “paid post”.

Last week, Kamra demanded more transparency from Ola regarding customer service issues. In a post on X, he wrote, “Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan… All I can do is let @bhash (Bhavish Aggarwal) know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me.”

Ola has been under increasing pressure to improve its customer service and clarify its policies regarding refunds and complaints, but so far, there has been no formal announcement from the company addressing these concerns.