Business Today
'Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan': Kunal Kamra reignites debate with CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Comedian Kunal Kamra has taken to social media to demand transparency from Ola and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal regarding unresolved customer complaints. The ongoing public spat coincides with a dip in Ola Electric's share price and regulatory scrutiny.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken aim at Ola and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, demanding more transparency regarding customer service issues. Kamra has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Ola's after-sales service, criticising the company for not addressing ongoing customer complaints and lacking a clear resolution plan.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Kamra stated, "Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan…All I can do is let @bhash (Bhavish Aggarwal) know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me."

This isn’t the first clash between Kamra and Aggarwal. Earlier in October, Kamra responded to a post by Aggarwal showing a picture of Ola’s gigafactory with a sarcastic reply, featuring a photo of Ola Electric scooters seemingly parked for servicing, hinting at the company’s backlog of repairs.

Aggarwal fired back, calling Kamra a "failed stand-up comic" and suggesting his criticism was a "paid post". He also assured that Ola Electric is expanding its service network and will soon address all customer issues.

The public spat appears to have coincided with a decline in Ola Electric's stock price. On 8 October, shares of Ola Electric Mobility fell by 6%. This followed a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) accusing the company of misleading advertising and engaging in unfair trade practices.

Ola has been under increasing pressure to improve its customer service and clarify its policies regarding refunds and complaints, but so far, there has been no formal announcement from the company addressing these concerns.

 

Published on: Oct 18, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
