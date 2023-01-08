Lenovo YogaBook 9i: A shapeshifting dual-screen laptop unveiled at CES 2023

CES 2023 is buzzing about Lenovo's new laptop - the YogaBook 9i.

This dual-screen foldable laptop comes with a high-quality 2.8K OLED 13.3-inch screen on the top and another 13.3-inch screen on the bottom. Also included in the package are a keyboard, kickstand and stylus. This is the opposite of Microsoft’s range of laptops where you have to buy accessories separately.

One of the coolest things about the shapeshifting laptop is that there are a ton of gestures that you can use to really optimize the two screens for whatever work you're trying to use it for. You can flick around webpages and apps among the screens or just scroll endlessly in waterfall mode.

If you're gonna be using it in a cafe or on a plane and you need just a smaller device, it can easily be folded into a regular 13-inch laptop.

In terms of core specs, there are gonna be three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB PCle SSD Gen4 SSD storage, WiFi 6E and a 5-megapixel webcam for video conferencing.

It's running on just regular Windows 11, not any special version built for dual-screen devices. But, Lenovo has built all these shortcuts to make it easier to use the two screens together.

The YogaBook 9i is currently scheduled to start shipping in April and hit the shelves by June 2023. The pricing is expected to start around the $2,000 (Rs 1,65,000) mark.

More coverage from CES:

Motorola unveils Lenovo ThinkPhone with military-grade certification at CES 2023

CES 2023: This 55-inch OLED is the world’s first completely wireless TV, and can stick on walls

CES 2023: This breathing pattern-analysing, anxiety-reducing cushion will change how you sleep