Samsung showcases supersized 140-inch Micro LED TV at CES 2023; RIP projectors?

One thing Samsung does really well is pushing the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to display technologies and using micro-LED technology has been key for brightness and display size for televisions.

The South Korean manufacturing giant has just unveiled a massive 140-inch micro LED TV at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. While the TV, once released, will be prohibitively expensive for many but this could be a ticking time bomb for the world of projectors once the tech matures and gets to the masses.

What is Micro LED technology?

Micro LED is a display technology that uses arrays of tiny LEDs as pixels in a display. These LEDs are much smaller than the ones used in traditional LED displays, which allows for higher resolution, finer image fidelity and more compact displays.

In addition, Micro LEDs have the potential to offer better energy efficiency, brightness, and colour gamut than traditional LED displays especially when compared to the current favourite for many display geeks - the OLED.

Samsung keeping details under wraps

Samsung's micro LED 4K TV range would most probably come in 7 sizes - 50 inches, 63 inches, 76 inches 89 inches, 101 inches, 114 inches and the supersized 140 inches.

Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed any official model names and pricing on any of the models. However, since the Micro LED technology is still in its infancy, expect a sky-high price tag, more so for display sizes over 75 inches.

More coverage from CES:

Motorola unveils Lenovo ThinkPhone with military-grade certification at CES 2023

CES 2023: This 55-inch OLED is the world’s first completely wireless TV, and can stick on walls

CES 2023: This breathing pattern-analysing, anxiety-reducing cushion will change how you sleep