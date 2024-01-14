Review: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Pantone Peach Fuzz: Elegance Redefined

Price: Rs 69,999

Flip phones evoke a nostalgic charm in the realm of contemporary technology. The Razr 40 Ultra, unveiled by Motorola last year, distinguished itself in the array of flip phones with its unique design and expansive cover display. Now, Motorola has introduced it in an enchanting Peach Buzz hue, Pantone's chosen colour of 2024, which boldly diverges from the space dominated by black, grey, white, green, blue, and pink devices. This introduction breathes a breath of fresh air into the tech scene, offering a delightful departure from the ordinary.

Draped in an opulent rose gold metal frame complemented by vegan leather in a luscious peach on the back, this latest touchscreen clamshell is a visual marvel, exuding both sophistication and warmth. The seamless fusion of elements appears to be meticulously curated, achieving a harmony that transcends traditional gender norms. Beyond its feminine connotations, the metropolitan peach colour reflects the vibrant and varied energy of urban environments, encapsulating the spirit of modernity and cosmopolitan flair. It emerges as a fitting selection for individuals who value a polished, contemporary lifestyle.

The peach hue not only elevates the phone's visual allure but also asserts itself as a stylish proclamation that goes beyond the mundane. The understated Pantone Peach Fuzz branding on the hinge resonates with urban sophistication. Additionally, the curvier design of the Ultra seamlessly integrates with the elegant peach shade, enhancing the phone's ergonomic look and feel.

The metallic rose gold bezel positioned atop flawlessly complements the expansive 3.6-inch super-bright display, which stands as the largest cover screen among the current array of flip phones. The mirror finish on the cover screen, especially when the display is inactive, redefines elegance. Upon activation, the entire front radiates light, encompassing even the dual camera lenses. The convenience of running most apps directly on the cover screen, coupled with the well-spaced QWERTY keyboard for typing and the responsive touch for navigation, plays down the constant need to unfold the Razr Ultra 40 to access its nearly creaseless and vibrant 6.9-inch display. However, for prolonged activities such as responding to emails, the larger display proves to be more accommodating.

The dual-camera arrangement, featuring a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 and macro support, may not only excel within its category but also proves exceptional for hands-free applications in stand or tent mode, catering to various video-related activities such as content creation, consumption, and video calls. The innovative gesture of twisting the hand effortlessly activates the camera from the unlocked cover display. Photographic results from the Razr 40 Ultra exhibit commendable performance, particularly in well-lit environments. Capturing laudable detail, the shots showcase a dynamic interplay of contrast, with a noticeable touch of shallow depth, especially when focusing on subjects in close proximity. Notably, the macro photography capability of the ultra-wide camera stands as an unparalleled feat among its foldable counterparts. Video integrity remains robust, even at 4K resolution, and selfies, especially those taken through the 32MP punch-hole camera embedded in the main display, exude a flattering allure.

Where this Razr 40 Ultra Pantone Peach Buzz falls short in comparison to its counterparts is in the processor department as it incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. However, it's essential to note that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a flagship processor from 2022, still delivers commendable performance, handling demanding tasks with ease, even in the realm of intensive gaming. One notable point of distinction lies in the software domain, where the Razr 40 Ultra operates on Android 13, while several of its contemporaries are already embracing the advancements of Android 14.

Although the Razr 40 Ultra doesn't lead in battery capacity compared to other clamshell phones, its 3800mAh battery proved more than sufficient for a full day of use. Leveraging the user-friendly and sizable cover screen, I tactically minimized the use of the main display, significantly extending the phone's battery life. This strategic approach enabled me to comfortably surpass a day and a half of usage, making the Razr 40 Ultra well-suited for sustained performance over the weekend.

The Razr 40 Ultra Pantone Peach Fuzz is a capable and stylish clamshell, offering a balanced blend of performance and aesthetics.

