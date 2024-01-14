scorecardresearch
Review: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Pantone Peach Fuzz: Elegance Redefined

SUMMARY
  • Elegantly designed Peach Razr 40 Ultra is a refreshing departure from the black, grey, white, green, blue, and pink devices.
  • Curvier design integrating elegant peach shade makes it feel more ergonomic
  • Larger cover display minimises the constant need to unfold the Razr Ultra 40 to access its nearly creaseless display.

Price: Rs 69,999

Published on: Jan 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
