Review: OnePlus 12R is a value-driven smartphone

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

The inaugural OnePlus smartphone revolutionised the market by delivering top-tier specifications at a fraction of the cost compared to its competitors. While the OnePlus 12R may not boast the very latest processor, it boldly challenges the conventional belief that anything less than a flagship device entails compromising on quality. With an aggressive starting price of Rs 39,999, the OnePlus 12R features a formidable last year's flagship processor and a substantial battery, albeit with some trade-offs.

Design

OnePlus has consistently demonstrated its prowess in crafting aesthetically pleasing smartphones, and this trend continues with the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12R maintains a similar design language, upholding the brand's legacy. Constructed with a seamless blend of aluminium and glass, the device features gracefully curved edges on the rear, complemented by a prominent circular camera module raised towards the top left.

The right panel hosts the power button and volume controls, providing easy access, while the left side features the convenient alert slider—an appreciated and practical inclusion. At the top, users will find the IR blaster, enhancing the device's versatility. Meanwhile, the bottom panel elegantly integrates the charging port, speaker, and SIM slot. This strategic arrangement not only ensures user-friendly accessibility but also contributes to an overall impression of neatness and sophistication in the device's design.

OnePlus has prioritized durability and safeguarded the 12R with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the rear. However, the smooth and curved edges contribute to a slippery feel, prompting the inclusion of a bundled cover in the box for added grip and protection. It's worth noting that the OnePlus 12R falls slightly behind its elder sibling in terms of water and dust resistance. While the OnePlus 12 boasts an IP65 rating, the OnePlus 12R offers a commendable yet slightly lower IP64 protection level.

Display

OnePlus has added a striking 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the OnePlus 12R. Boasting curved edges and a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, the display not only captivates with its clarity but also supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. The screen's brightness and vibrancy remain impressive, even in challenging sunlight conditions. Additionally, the under-display fingerprint sensor enhances the user experience, offering both speed and security in unlocking the phone, adding to the overall convenience and reliability of the device.

The screen’s colour reproduction is good and I enjoyed streaming content, shopping online and even editing images captured using the phone’s camera. Based on one’s preference, one can choose the Display Settings. Other than vivid and natural, there is a Pro mode, which includes Cinematic and Brilliant modes. While the Cinematic mode uses the display’s P3 mode for colour reproduction, I found the Brilliant mode the best it uses the widest colour gamut for bright colour display. In this mode, I was able to select the screen colour temperature as per my preference.

Camera

Despite the overall flagship quality of the OnePlus 12R, the camera department reflects a more modest and entry-level approach. The triple-camera configuration, comprising a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, lacks the Hasselblad enhancements found in its counterpart, the OnePlus 12. While the primary camera performs well in well-lit conditions, capturing images with commendable detail and colour retention, its performance in low-light scenarios is not as robust. The Night mode proves helpful in such situations, although some visible noise may be present.

Unfortunately, the ultra-wide and macro modes deliver images that are merely average in quality. The camera offers a range of standard modes like photo, video, portrait, and pro, along with additional options tucked under the More menu. These include hi-res mode, macro, night, pano, time-lapse, long exposure, slo-mo, dual-view video, and film, providing users with a variety of creative choices to experiment with.

On a brighter note, the 16MP front camera shines in capturing vibrant and Instagram-worthy selfies, offering a more satisfying experience compared to the rear camera setup.

Performance

OnePlus 12R distinguishes itself with remarkable performance, a standout feature given its competitive pricing. Rather than settling for a mid-range processor, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, ensuring seamless handling of a wide array of tasks. Its prowess extends beyond routine daily activities to include impressive gaming performance. Notably, resource-intensive games like BGMI and Genshin Impact run effortlessly, exhibiting no signs of lags or frame stutter even when pushed to the highest settings. It's worth noting that the device, while maintaining smooth performance during extended gaming sessions, tends to warm up slightly after approximately 35 minutes of gameplay.

It excels not only in gaming but also in various aspects of day-to-day performance. Navigating through web pages is a fluid and responsive experience. The device effortlessly handles multitasking, allowing seamless switch between applications without encountering any noticeable slowdowns. Whether streaming content, managing productivity apps, or engaging in social media, the device's robust performance ensures a smooth and efficient user experience.

The 8GB or 16GB RAM options cater to different user needs, ensuring that the device can handle demanding tasks and maintain responsiveness even during intense multitasking scenarios. The inclusion of ample storage, whether it be 128GB or 256GB, further contributes to the overall efficiency, allowing users to store a plethora of applications, files, and media without compromising on speed. My review unit was the one with 256GB storage paired with 16GB of RAM. Of the total storage 31.5GB was consumed by the system and pre-installed apps.

Battery

While the OnePlus 12R provides a sleek and lightweight feel, it doesn't compromise on battery capacity, housing an ample 5,500mAh battery. Charging this substantial battery is a rapid process, thanks to the inclusion of OnePlus's 100W SUPERVOOC charger, which efficiently charges the device from 0 to 100% in approximately 30 minutes. This noteworthy feature proved especially convenient on days when I forgot to connect the phone for charging; it consistently reached a full 100% charge while I prepared for the day at the office.

Addressing concerns about battery longevity, the OnePlus 12R impressively sustains a full day of moderate usage, with around 25% battery remaining by day's end. This combination of a sizeable battery and swift charging capability ensures that users can rely on the device throughout the day without experiencing the inconvenience of frequent recharging.

Verdict

The OnePlus 12R presents a compelling option for users seeking a flagship-like experience at a more affordable price point. With its robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, impressive gaming performance, and sleek design, it stands out in terms of overall performance. While the camera setup may lack some of the high-end features seen in its counterparts, the primary camera performs well in well-lit conditions, capturing detailed and vibrant images.

Despite some minor drawbacks such as the camera's limitations in low-light scenarios, the OnePlus 12R presents a well-balanced and value-driven smartphone.