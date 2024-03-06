Realme 12+ 5G review: Your fun, stylish, value-for-money sidekick 

Realme's latest addition to its lineup is the realme 12+ 5G. With a focus on giving you the tools to become a portrait master and a design inspired by luxury watches, is this your ultimate value mid-ranger designed to inject some excitement into your everyday adventures? Let’s find out.

Clear Portrait Master: The realme 12+ 5G boasts a 50MP Sony Portrait Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), making it a dream for capturing clear portraits. Just make sure to turn off the beauty filters for a more pleasing and realistic appearance. Both photos and videos were sharp and had a nice pop of colour to them.

Seamless User Experience: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, this phone ensures smooth performance without draining your battery. With up to 8GB of RAM and storage options up to 256GB, you'll have plenty of space for all your apps and files.

The phone ran games like Asphalt 9, BGMI and Marvel Future Fight fairly well.

Luxury Watch Inspired Design: Partnering with renowned watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, realme has infused elements of luxury craftsmanship into the design of the realme 12+ 5G. From polished sunburst dials to premium vegan leather, this phone is as stylish as it is functional.

Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the 120Hz ultra-smooth AMOLED display. Whether you're scrolling through social media or watching your favourite movies, every detail pops on this vibrant screen.

Efficient Charging and Battery Life: Say goodbye to long charging times with the 67W SUPERVOOC charging, which can fully charge your phone in under 50 minutes. And with a massive 5000mAh battery, you can go all day without worrying about running out of juice.

Realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14: With features like File Dock for efficient content management and Flash Capsule for quick access to essential functions, realme UI 5.0 makes using your phone a breeze.

While the realme 12+ 5G boasts IP54 dust and water resistance, it falls short of higher ratings found in some competitors. Users should exercise caution when exposing the device to water or dust, as it may not offer complete protection.

So, whether you're a photography enthusiast looking to perfect your portraits or just someone who wants a stylish and reliable smartphone at a reasonable price, the realme 12+ 5G has got you covered.

The realme 12+ 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.