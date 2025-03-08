Moving from bias to brilliance: Role of women in redefining AI and cybersecurity

"The future of technology lies in the hands of those who dare to shape it — women in tech are not just participants, but pioneers of progress."

As the world marks International Women’s Day, the spotlight shines on the transformative power of talent in building intelligent security systems through AI and cybersecurity. These fields are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand, and it’s talent and not gender that drives success.

In India, the AI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25-35%, reaching $17-22 billion by 2027. Cybersecurity roles are equally critical, with a study estimating a global workforce gap of 4.76 million professionals. In 2024, India was the world's second most targeted nation for cyberattacks, emphasizing the need for skilled experts.

Women in STEM: Talent Breaking Barriers

Upskilling is vital to meet this demand. There are courses offered by institutions and platforms across the country that offer career advancement paths. Women, in particular, can leverage these opportunities to excel in these high-growth fields. With 46% of Indian graduates now employable in AI-ML roles, the potential is immense. Women and men alike can seize these opportunities to lead in high-growth fields.

Women in STEM are breaking barriers, yet their talent is often overlooked due to gender biases. India’s AI skill penetration for women stands at 1.7, the highest globally, reflecting their capability. Organizations must prioritize talent over gender, building inclusive environments where skills shine. When women are sidelined despite their expertise, companies lose invaluable contributors, hampering innovation and growth.

India’s AI Leadership and Women’s Role

India is a leader in this space, with initiatives like FutureSkills PRIME and NASSCOM’s Women in Technology program encouraging women to upskill in AI and cybersecurity. The government’s Digital India Mission further amplifies these efforts, aiming to create a tech-savvy, gender-agnostic workforce. With government and industry pushing for inclusivity, India will be emerging as a global AI leader. Programs encouraging women in tech ensure the nation harnesses all talent to secure a smarter future.

Ultimately, building intelligent security systems demands the best minds, regardless of gender. Organisations have a responsibility to champion talent, ensuring women and men alike thrive. As Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Meta, said "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders."

