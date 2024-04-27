Up your professional skills with these popular Gen AI courses

Being the exciting technology of 2023, Generative AI (Gen AI) is evolving even faster in 2024. Its ability to autonomously create content across various mediums has emerged as a pivotal force driving innovation across industries. As companies increasingly seek professionals who can harness the power of AI to generate creative solutions, streamline processes, and drive growth, possessing expertise in Gen AI can set you apart. Interestingly, Coursera itself has used AI to break down the language barrier by translating over 4,400 courses into 21 languages, including Hindi, making learning more accessible. Here are the top five courses on the edtech platform Coursera that professionals are using to speed up their Gen AI skills and stay ahead of the curve.

Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT

This most sought-after course for upskilling in generative AI on Coursera is Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT by Vanderbilt University. This 18-hour beginner-level course is divided into six modules to impart knowledge about how to apply prompt engineering to effectively work with large language models, like ChatGPT, use prompt patterns to tap into powerful capabilities within large language models and create complex prompt-based applications for life, business, or education.

Introduction to Generative AI

Introduction to Generative AI by Google Cloud has been the second most popular course on Coursera in 2023. This is an introductory-level microlearning course aimed at explaining what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from traditional machine-learning methods. It also covers Google Tools to help professionals develop their own Gen AI apps. This one-hour course has already registered over 110% in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

Generative AI for everyone

DeepLearning.AI and Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Generative AI with Large Language Models is yet another popular course which has witnessed a significant adoption. Available in 21 languages, this is a 16 hour course that has to be completed in 3 weeks at 5 hours a week. This course helps in imparting foundational knowledge, practical skills, and a functional understanding of how generative AI works. It dives into into the latest research on Gen AI to understand how companies are creating value with cutting-edge technology. Moreover, the instructions are from expert AWS AI practitioners who actively build and deploy AI in business use cases.

Generative AI with Large Language Models

This beginner lever five hour course helps in understanding what generative AI is and how it works, along with its common use cases, and what this technology can and cannot do. In addition, it also helps to train in how to think through the lifecycle of a generative AI project, from conception to launch, including how to build effective prompts. Lastly, it talks about the potential opportunities and risks that generative AI technologies present to individuals, businesses, and society.

Introduction to Large Language Models

This one-hour course from Google Cloud is one of the most sought-after courses on the platform, registering a 290% increase over the first quarter of 2024, over 2023. This is an introductory-level micro-learning course that explores what large language models (LLM) are, the use cases where they can be utilized, and how can one use prompt tuning to enhance LLM performance. It also covers Google tools to help develop your own Gen AI apps. The course defines Large Language Models (LLMs), describes LLM use cases, explains prompt tuning and describes Google’s Gen AI Development tools.