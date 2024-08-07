Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: A mid-range masterpiece with a few quips

Redmi has launched a new mid-range tablet in India called Redmi Pad Pro at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The tablet boasts of a good performance, huge display and immersive audio, making it a good option for entertainment at this price point. But, is it really worth buying or I is it just another tablet in the market that will be forgotten soon? Let’s find out in this review.

Design and display

Redmi Pad Pro comes with a “metal unibody” but a vertical stripe around the camera is made from polycarbonate and the rest is metal. The design looks neat and subtle with premium finish on the Graphite Grey colour variant that I reviewed. While it might seem sturdy and is lightweight (568 gm), it is a little slippery in the hand and to avoid that, you need to slap on the cover or attach the Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard that makes it feel more handy, safe and portable.

You will also get quad speaker, two on both edges for good audio experience and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Pad Pro is launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999 in India

In terms of display, the tablet features a 12.1-inch LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness, which is a lot more than what its competitors like OnePlus Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 6 offer. It is still less than what we get on smartphones, but you won’t have to squint while working on the tab in outdoor settings.

At this price point, the display is bright, sharp, but the colour accuracy is not excellent that we expect from an AMOLED display. However, it is not a dealbreaker at all. You will also get a Redmi Smart Pen that you can use to perform tasks on the tab. It is smooth, easy to use and gives premium feels. But do note that unlike Apple stylus, you will have to charge the Smart Pen separately with a type-c charger.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G comes with support for Redmi Smart Pen worth Rs 3,999

In my experience, the battery of the Redmi Smart Pen did not need to be charged frequently, once a week will suffice. Apple has sorted this issue by giving magnetic charging for the pen, but honestly, it is unfair to expect this high-end feature on a mid-range tablet.

Performance

First things first, Redmi Pad Pro is not aimed at heavy gamers. It is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1.5 TB via microSD card. The Redmi Pad Pro comes with HyperOS based on Android 14 out of the box.

In my experience, the Redmi Pad Pro effortlessly navigates everyday tasks. One of the best things about it is its multitasking capabilities. It offers a split screen mode that allows you to perform two tasks simultaneously. This does come handy while taking notes, content creation, research work and more. All this is can be done without any lag.

Camera

Redmi Pad Pro comes with an 8MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. With the 5G connectivity, users have an advantage of making phone calls even while they are travelling. Well, no one buys a tablet just for the camera quality but a little improvement in the camera would have been really appreciated. However, you can make zoom calls or take live online classes without any compromise.

Battery

The Redmi Pad Pro houses a 10,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It takes around 2 hours for the tablet to fully charge. While this might seem slow, but with the big battery life, you will only need to charge it once in 3–4 days, depending on your usage.

Should you buy it?

Redmi Pad Pro offers value for money. If you are planning to buy the 5G variant, it will cost you Rs 26,999. It offers users to multitask without lag or heating up along with good battery life and decent cinematic experience. However, the two accessories, Redmi Pad Pro keyboard and Redmi Smart Pen, are available at an additional price of Rs 3,999 each which seems a little expensive.

Redmi Pad Pro is a good option for students who plan to use it for studying or binge-watching. Buyers looking for better display or heavy gaming should explore pricier options like OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Apple iPad 10th gen.