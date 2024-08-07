‘Kebabs, tandoori parantha…’: Netizens react to viral video of lunch items at Google’s Gurgaon office

A Google employee has given a glimpse into the tech giant’s canteen at Gurgaon office. Parleen Ranhotra recently shared a Reel on Instagram from her workplace’s canteen. She revealed that Google’s canteen food items include tandoori roti, mutton shammi kebab, salad, mint chutney, bowl of chicken ramen and Tiramisu and ice cream. Google has a reputation of pampering its employees with mouth-watering dishes at all its offices that too free of cost.

Ranhotra captioned her Reel, “Google serves all day every day.” In the video, Ranhotra can be seen filling her plate with lip smacking dishes at a buffet at her workplace that too absolutely free.

Netizens had hilarious reaction to this Reel. One commented, “Zero sick leaves” while another wrote, “I might seem okay but deep down I just want to work at Google”. Other comments included, “I’ll not be able to work after the food coma lol”, “Nani ka ghar h ya google office”, “Do they accept Zomato Gold”, “I should go study”. One user also wrote, “Google wants me to be in my best shape that’s why they are not hiring me”. This video has over 6 million views on Instagram currently.

Free meals is not the only perk that Google offers free to its employees. They also get on-campus gyms, recreation areas and cab service for free. Recently, a Google software engineer in Bengaluru has revealed how one of the company perks help him save a lot of money.

Priyansh Agarwal posted that one of the best advantage of working at Google is that it provides free cab service to its employees. He wrote, “Google provides cab service between office and home. It is one of the biggest perks in Bangalore. I live 12 km away from office and I never have to wait for an Uber/Ola/Rapido. It helps me save a lot of money too."

Another Google software engineer, Saloni Rakholiya, recently gave a glimpse in her day of working at Google. It included punching in with a card at 9.20 AM followed by free breakfast, meetings and coding deep dive sessions. This also includes a quick workout session at the office gym, followed by a lunch buffet. It also highlights that employees have access to free snacks at all times that keeps them well-fed and satisfied throughout the day.