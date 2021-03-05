Amazfit GTS 2 Mini gets Amazon Alexa support in India, here is how to get it

Highlights
Amazfit launched a series of smartwatches in India a couple of months ago. The company had unveiled the successor to the GT series. Under the new GT 2 series, Amazfit had launched GTR 2, GTS 2, GTS 2 mini, GTR 2e and GTS 2e. Out of all the watches, the cheapest watch in the line-upthe Amazfit GTS 2 mini has received the much-needed Amazon Alexa support.
The new Alexa feature in GTS 2 mini will let users have a voice interaction, play music, set alarms, provide weather forecasts, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information. The smartwatch was launched in India at an attractive price of Rs 6999. At that price point, the GTS 2 mini arrived with some of the very important health features including heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, and more.
So here is how you can get the Amazon Alexa feature in your GTS 2 mini smartwatch
To get Alexa, you will have to first pair your smartwatch to the smartphone via Bluetooth
Pair the watch through the Zepp app. Click on profile and select the GTS 2 mini watch.
Scroll down and then click on System Update to update the device to version 1.0.2.31.
The update would take up to 8 minutes. Once it is done, go to the watch home screen and swipe left.
Tap on Authorise Alexa on the device screen.
Open the Zepp app, tap on Profile and then go to Add accounts
Tap on Amazon Alexa and then login with your Amazon accounts..
Amazon will ask permission to access the Alexa account.
Swipe left again to give commands to Alexa.
Amazfit GTS 2 mini 2 flaunts a 1.55-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 354*306 pixels. The smartwatch comes with sensors including an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Vibration Motor, BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini houses a 220mAh. The company claims that the smartwatch can go on for 14 days on a single charge. The Amazfit comes with 70+ built-in sports modes.
The watch includes features like 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement, PAI Health Assessment, Sleep Quality Monitoring, Stress Level Monitoring, Menstrual tracking. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with an Aluminum Alloy + Plastic body along with a silicone strap.