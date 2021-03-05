Amazfit GTS 2 Mini gets Amazon Alexa support in India, here is how to get it

Highlights Amazfit launched a series of smartwatches in India a couple of months ago.

The company had unveiled the successor to the GT series.

The new Alexa feature in GTS 2 mini will let users have a voice interaction, play music, set alarms and more.

Amazfit launched a series of smartwatches in India a couple of months ago. The company had unveiled the successor to the GT series. Under the new GT 2 series, Amazfit had launched GTR 2, GTS 2, GTS 2 mini, GTR 2e and GTS 2e. Out of all the watches, the cheapest watch in the line-upthe Amazfit GTS 2 mini has received the much-needed Amazon Alexa support.

The new Alexa feature in GTS 2 mini will let users have a voice interaction, play music, set alarms, provide weather forecasts, traffic updates, sports updates, and other real-time information. The smartwatch was launched in India at an attractive price of Rs 6999. At that price point, the GTS 2 mini arrived with some of the very important health features including heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality monitoring, and more.

So here is how you can get the Amazon Alexa feature in your GTS 2 mini smartwatch

 To get Alexa, you will have to first pair your smartwatch to the smartphone via Bluetooth

 Pair the watch through the Zepp app. Click on profile and select the GTS 2 mini watch.

 Scroll down and then click on System Update to update the device to version 1.0.2.31.

 The update would take up to 8 minutes. Once it is done, go to the watch home screen and swipe left.

 Tap on Authorise Alexa on the device screen.

 Open the Zepp app, tap on Profile and then go to Add accounts

 Tap on Amazon Alexa and then login with your Amazon accounts..

 Amazon will ask permission to access the Alexa account.

 Swipe left again to give commands to Alexa.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini 2 flaunts a 1.55-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 354*306 pixels. The smartwatch comes with sensors including an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Vibration Motor, BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini houses a 220mAh. The company claims that the smartwatch can go on for 14 days on a single charge. The Amazfit comes with 70+ built-in sports modes.

The watch includes features like 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement, PAI Health Assessment, Sleep Quality Monitoring, Stress Level Monitoring, Menstrual tracking. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with an Aluminum Alloy + Plastic body along with a silicone strap.