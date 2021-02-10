Amazon likely to launch wall-mounted Echo device

Highlights Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted smart display.

Amazon is developing a new Echo device with a large touchscreen display.

The report says that the Echo device would have the smart home control panel, media player and video calling abilities.

Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted smart display. As per a report, Amazon is developing a new Echo device with a large touchscreen display. However, that would not portable like the previous Echo devices but would be mounted on the wall. The report says that the Echo device would have the smart home control panel, media player and video calling abilities.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Amazon's Lab126 hardware division is developing a digital command center. The device could come with a 10- or 13-inch touchscreen display. It will come with all the features of a smart display including a built-in camera, the ability to play music and bodies, a video chatting feature along with Alexa. This would be the first Echo device that would design specifically for wall mounting.

The report further stated that the device could be launched by the end of either 2021 or 2022 and would be available between $200 and $25. It could be launched with different insides and could be launched in various screen sizes. Amazon has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor.

A few days ago, reports of Amazon working on a new Alexa-powered device that can track and monitor signs of sleep apnea using radar. The report by Business Insider revealed that the device would be very small in size and it can be placed near a bedside table. Through the millimeter-wave radar, it will track your breathing and monitor signs of sleep disorders.

The device has been codenamed "Brahms". Interestingly, it has been named after the German composer of Lullaby, Johannes Brahms. The device will also track other sleep disorders apart from sleep apnea. However, Amazon did not comment on the news of the sleep tracker either.

Earlier in August 2020, Amazon launched a fitness tracker called Halo. Apart from tracking the basic fitness activities, the smartwatch can also detect your tone and determine how positive you sound, and also 3D scans your body fat. Explaining the tone feature, Amazon had said, "The innovative Tone feature uses machine learning to analyze energy and positivity in a customer's voice so they can better understand how they may sound to others, helping improve their communication and relationships."

The Halo band and Halo service with all its unusual features are available at a price of $64.99 including 6 months of Halo membership. Although the Amazon Halo does not have a display like other smartwatches, it has sensors including the accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, an LED indicator light, and a button to turn the microphones on or off, among other functions.