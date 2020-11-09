Apple iPhone 12 Studio lets you virtually try out MagSafe accessories on iPhone 12

Highlights Apple now lets you try out a MagSafe accessory on an iPhone 12 device.

There are several combinations that you can check for yourself on this website.

The Apple iPhone 12 Studio is available only on iPhone and iPad.

Apple opened a world of new possibilities for itself and other accessory makers with MagSafe for iPhone 12 series. It has launched the MagSafe Leather Wallet, MagSafe Silicon Case, and the MagSafe Charger for now for iPhone 12 buyers for extra money. But if you are not sure how an accessory will look on your brand-new iPhone 12, Apple has launched a new tool called iPhone 12 Studio that lets you virtually try out the MagSafe accessory before you purchase it.

iPhone 12 Studio is supported on iPhones and iPads only, but if you are opening this on a PC or Mac, you will need to scan the QR code using an iPhone or iPad. All the new MagSafe accessories are available inside the tool that you can choose to apply virtually on an iPhone 12 series model to see if it matches your preferences. The supported devices for MagSafe accessories are iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Studio also lets you pick from different colour options for both iPhone 12 series device and MagSafe accessory.

After you get the final combination of iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessory using the iPhone 12 Studio, you can add your name and save the image. You can even buy the products in the combination you got. If you already have an iPhone 12 series device, you can buy a MagSafe accessory directly from the Apple Store in India. The lowest price for a MagSafe accessory is Rs 4,500 (MagSafe Charger) in India.

The new tool from Apple is similar to the Apple Watch Studio that lets you apply a combination of designs to see what suits them best. Essentially, the iPhone 12 Studio lets you see how the iPhone 12 model and MagSafe accessory will look in real-world before you buy them. This is good for buyers because there is no way to tell how something is going to look in person, unless when you are seeing that thing virtually. Apple is simply letting you do that. But considering this tool works only on Apple devices, you will have no luck if you own an Android and want to switch to an iPhone with MagSafe accessories.

The iPhone 12 series is now available in India. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 are available to buy, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are up for pre-order right now. Their sales are expected to begin Friday, November 13, a day before Diwali. The MagSafe accessories are also up for sale simultaneously from Apple's online store only.