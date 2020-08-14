Apple to launch new subscription packs to offer news, music, games and more

Highlights Apple is set to launch its bundled services for subscription by October 2020.

These services are designed in such a way that subscribers save money on group subscriptions.

Apple will also bring in a Fitness app subscription for the higher-end bundles.

Apple is set to launch bundled services for the subscription of news, music, games and fitness services at a discounted price to its subscribers by October 2020. As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple plans to package services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage into different plans that provide consumers a discount for packaging everything together.

Apple aims to charge a fairly reasonable amount for the bundled services than for individual services.

Apple's bundled services will range between $4.99 and $9.99 per month, which is roughly between Rs 370 and Rs 740. The bundled offers are designed to save subscribers money much like in the case of other bundled services.

Apple plans to retain its customers through bundled services that for now are being called Apple One by employees. Apple will bring out services under different tiers or plans. A basic package will include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while a more expensive variation will have those two services and the Apple Arcade gaming service, as per Bloomberg.

Apple is also bringing in fitness services that are new as compared to the others. It is going to be made up of virtual fitness classes which can be used by an app that will work on the iPad as well as on the iPhone and Apple TV.

The fitness service is codenamed Seymour and will be a new subscription that will be offered in a higher-end bundle with other Apple services. Seymour will offer virtual classes from companies like Nike and Peleton.

Apple's previous attempts to launch services like Apple News+ and TV+ received a lukewarm response and the start was slow. If services are bundled together at affordable prices, the subscriptions could pick up the pace. Apple is also planning new software and hardware bundles. These would include giving buyers of the Apple TV set-top box a free year of Apple Arcade. That would follow a free year of TV+ offered to those purchasing new Apple devices, as per the report.

The bundled services will be designed for families as they will work with Apple's Family Sharing system that provides access to as many as six people for each service. Also slated for October is the iOS 14, the new software update for Apple's devices. The iPhone and iPad will suggest different packages to users based on which Apple apps and services they already use.