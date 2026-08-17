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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Predicts AI Could Eliminate Most Human Illnesses in next 5 to 10 Years

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Predicts AI Could Eliminate Most Human Illnesses in next 5 to 10 Years

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI could dramatically accelerate biological research, potentially helping humans cure most diseases within five to 10 years, though the prediction remains unproven.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 10:41 AM IST
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Predicts AI Could Eliminate Most Human Illnesses in next 5 to 10 YearsAnthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI could help cure most diseases within 5 to 10 years.

Artificial Intelligence is already being used to analyse medical data, study diseases and speed up drug discovery. But the bigger question for you is whether the technology can fundamentally change how quickly new treatments are developed.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei believes it could. He says powerful AI could eventually help humans cure most diseases within the next five to 10 years.

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Amodei says AI could speed up biology

Amodei predicted in a post on X while responding to criticism that his public messaging around AI has been too negative.

Must Read: SpaceX buys Cursor for $60 billion: Elon Musk’s biggest AI bet yet to take on OpenAI, Anthropic

He rejected that argument, saying he has consistently discussed both the risks and potential benefits of AI. He pointed to his essay Machines of Loving Grace, which he wrote because he felt the technology industry was not presenting an inspiring enough picture of how AI could transform the world.

For healthcare, his expectation is particularly ambitious. Amodei said AI could potentially increase the rate of biological discoveries by at least 10 times, effectively delivering the equivalent of 50 to 100 years of biological progress within five to 10 years.

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That could mean faster drug discovery, quicker development of treatments and new approaches to diseases that remain difficult to treat.

AI needs to prove its promises

Amodei also said winning public trust will not happen through marketing campaigns promising that AI will cure cancer. According to him, people are sceptical of technology companies because of a broader crisis of trust.

Must Read: Who is really paying for the AI boom? Follow the money from cloud to AI labs

His optimism is also personal. Amodei said he lost his father to Hepatitis C only a few years before direct-acting antivirals such as sofosbuvir were developed. These drugs can cure around 95 per cent of patients, he said.

He added that Anthropic is rapidly expanding its work in biology and medicine and expects to see early signs of progress in the coming months.

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For you, however, it is important to remember that Amodei's 5- to 10-year timeline is a prediction, not a confirmed medical forecast.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 10:41 AM IST
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