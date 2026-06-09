Apple rolls out iOS 27, but gates new Siri AI behind waitlist: All details

Apple announced Siri AI with a dedicated app at the WWDC 2026. As developers start to download the new beta versions for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, many encountered that the new Siri AI is not available to use just yet, as it comes with a waitlist. Therefore, developers running iOS 27 beta will have to enrol for the waitlist before they can use Siri. However, Apple did not reveal how long users will have to wait before they gain access to Siri AI.

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Previously, Apple also had a similar waitlist system when it first launched Apple Intelligence with iOS 18. However, the access was given within a few hours of joining the waitlist. Hence, Apple may follow a similar timeline for Siri AI as well.

Must read: Apple introduced Siri AI with a dedicated app: All you need to know

How to join Siri AI waitlist

To join the waitlist, make sure that the iOS 27 beta is installed on your device. Then go to the Settings app and click on the Siri menu. Now, simply tap ‘Join Waitlist’ and follow the on-screen instructions to officially join the waitlist. Later, Apple will notify you that the ‘New Siri’ is available for your iPhone.

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Note that Siri will not be rolling out in the EU and China due to ongoing regulatory and compliance requirements.

Must read: Your iPhone may not support iOS 27's new AI features: Check the full compatibility list

Siri AI features

The Siri AI is powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence, and is said to be “more helpful, more capable, and more intelligent.” It can draw on personal context understanding, and it also integrates with third-party apps and Spotlight. Siri can conduct systemwide app actions, and also extract relevant information from iOS apps. It can bring broad world knowledge to get up-to-date information from the web on any topic.

The voice assistant is more conversational, hence users can also ask follow-up questions or customise how it responds to queries. Apart from the traditional “Hey Siri” prompt, users can also activate it from the Dynamic Island. Siri AI will also come to Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and Mac devices.