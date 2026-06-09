Your iPhone may not support iOS 27's new AI features: Check the full compatibility list

At the WWDC 2026, Apple previewed the next-generation iPhone software update, the iOS 27, bringing new upgrades to user interfaces, app upgrades, refined Artificial Intelligence, and much more. With the preview, Apple has started to roll out the iOS 27 beta for compatible iPhones, with a stable version expected in September 2026. Therefore, if you want to check if your iPhone is compatible or not, here’s a list of devices supporting the iOS 27 update.

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Also read: ‘Imagination has no limits’: Tim Cook delivers final WWDC address as Apple CEO

iPhones to support iOS 27

Apple has shared a list of devices supporting the new iOS 27 and its beta version. What makes the news more exciting is that the update will also come to iPhone 11, and the company did not fail to mention that during the WWDC. However, the upgraded Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI will be limited to newer generation models. Read on to check the detailed list of compatible iPhones for the iOS 27 update:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

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iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Also read: Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27 previewed with improved UI, AI upgrades, and more

iPhones compatible with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI

With iOS 27, Apple announced the new architecture of Apple Intelligence that supports Apple’s Foundation Models and Google’s Gemini models. These upgrades make iPhones and other Apple devices suitable for conducting complex AI-centric tasks while making user data secure. In addition, the company also showcased revamped Siri AI along with a dedicated app, which is more conversational, contextual, and aware. Here’s a list of compatible devices for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI:

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iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air