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Cursor launches affordable India-only AI plan; Price starts at…

Cursor launches affordable India-only AI plan; Price starts at…

Cursor Start is a cheaper, India-specific subscription tier, launched at an affordable price that includes several premium AI features such as Cursor Composer 2.5 for AI-assisted coding, the Grok 4.5 AI model, and more.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Cursor launches affordable India-only AI plan; Price starts at…Cursor Start is a cheaper, India-specific subscription tier, as the company plans to expand its India footprint,

After OpenAI and Anthropic, the AI coding startup Cursor launches India-specific subscription plans, which are being called “Cursor Start.” With local pricing, Cursor's AI coding tools are said to be more affordable for Indian developers than for US pricing.

Aman Sanger, founder of Cursor, shared an X post confirming the news. He said, “Our user base in India has tripled in the past year, with more agent requests per user than any other country.” It also highlighted that India is the third-largest market globally, highlighting the country's growing significance for its business.

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Cursor Start India pricing

Cursor Start will cost Rs 649 per month in India, which is significantly cheaper than Cursor's regular Pro plan, which costs $20 per month (around Rs 1,700). Therefore, another Cursor Individual plan is priced at Rs 1,800 per month.

Despite being affordable, the plan includes several premium AI features such as Cursor Composer 2.5 for AI-assisted coding, Grok 4.5 AI model, Cloud agents, iOS app access, Plugins, Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, Hooks for automating workflows, and Skills.

Cursor Start is a cheaper, India-specific subscription tier, but it does not include all the advanced features. With this subscription plan, users will not get access to frontier AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Auto Mode, Cursor SDK, and other advanced features.

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The company says that the plan is for developers who want to upgrade from the free version and for users who need more AI coding assistance. However, users will still have the option to upgrade to Cursor’s premium Pro plan.

The local pricing for India comes at a time when Cursor is reportedly in talks to be acquired by Elon Musk's SpaceX for $60 billion in an all-stock transaction. Therefore, India's expansion may be crucial amid potential ownership changes. The deal is expected to close later this quarter, and it is said to strengthen SpaceX’s AI capabilities by combining Cursor's AI coding technology with SpaceX's AI efforts.

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 12:23 PM IST
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