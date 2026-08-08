'Being busy is not the flex': IIM Bangalore MBA student explains his AI productivity system

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AI as a personal organiser

Instead of relying on memory, Rakshit began using Anthropic's Claude to organise his calendar, track pending tasks, and manage commitments. He explained that AI now keeps a record of everything he needs to do, allowing him to focus on completing the work rather than remembering it.

According to him, the biggest benefit isn't the specific AI platform but the ability to reduce the mental burden of keeping track of countless deadlines. While he uses Claude, many of his classmates rely on ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, or customised AI workflows connected to their calendars.

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Being busy is not the flex

One line from Rakshit's LinkedIn post particularly resonated with students and professionals alike: "Being busy is not the flex it used to be. Being on top of it is."

He argued that once AI takes over routine administrative tasks like tracking schedules and reminders, people can spend more time reading, preparing, and thinking critically. AI, he said, should not replace original thinking but should remove the "admin tax" that often consumes valuable mental energy.

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AI as an assistant, not a replacement

Rakshit stressed that AI cannot generate original ideas or replace human creativity. Instead, it serves as a reliable assistant that handles repetitive organisational work, leaving users free to concentrate on problem-solving and learning.