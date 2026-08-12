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Google could soon change how you search; 3 AI shortcuts may replace the search button

Google could soon change how you search; 3 AI shortcuts may replace the search button

Google Search may soon look different when you open it. The company is testing a homepage that puts AI tools front and centre, changing how you begin your search.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Google could soon change how you search; 3 AI shortcuts may replace the search buttonGoogle is testing an AI-focused Search homepage with three new shortcuts for users.

When you open Google to look something up, the experience has remained remarkably familiar for years. You type your query, choose how you want to search, and get your results. But that simple routine is said to get an AI makeover.

Google is reportedly testing a redesigned Search homepage that puts shortcuts to AI features more prominently on the screen. The experiment suggests the company wants to make AI tools a more visible part of how you begin using Google.

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Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-assistant-to-be-replaced-by-gemini-starting-september-on-android-and-wearos-547570-2026-08-06

Google tests three AI shortcuts

As reported by Search Engine Watch, some users are seeing a version of the Search page that replaces the Google Search button with three AI feature buttons: Create images, Ask about files, and Brainstorm.

The first lets you access Google's AI image-generation capabilities. Ask about files is designed for interacting with uploaded documents or other supported files, while Brainstorm focuses on using AI to develop and explore ideas.

Importantly, this does not mean Google Search itself is disappearing. Google Search VP Robby Stein confirmed that the redesign is being tested with a small number of users and said the change does not affect core Search functionality. You can still type your query into the search box and press Enter or Return to perform a regular search.

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Must Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pay-introduces-ai-powered-ask-google-pay-track-spending-understand-sips-and-access-more-credit-546164-2026-07-30

What does this mean for you?

The experiment is another sign of how Google is bringing AI deeper into Search. The company already offers AI Mode, which lets you ask complex questions, upload images and PDFs and continue conversations through follow-up queries.

As of now, Google is testing the layout with a limited number of users, and it is unclear whether the company will eventually roll it out widely.

The bigger takeaway is simple: Google is not removing Search, but it is experimenting with making AI the first thing you see when you visit Google.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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