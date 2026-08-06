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Google Assistant to be replaced by Gemini starting September on Android and WearOS

Google Assistant to be replaced by Gemini starting September on Android and WearOS

Google will start to phase out Google Assistant on September 4, 2026, although the transition will happen gradually.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 11:29 AM IST
Google Assistant to be replaced by Gemini starting September on Android and WearOSGoogle Assistant to be replaced by Gemini

Google is officially retiring Google Assistant, and it will be replaced by Google's new AI-powered assistant, Gemini, on supported devices. The transition will begin in September 2026, and Google has already started to inform users by sending an email that reads, “Google Assistant is going away on mobile devices.”

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Google Assistant to be discontinued

Google will start to phase out Google Assistant on September 4, 2026, although the transition will happen gradually, and not in a single day. The change affects several types of devices, including Android smartphones and tablets, Wear OS smartwatches, headphones with Google Assistant support, and vehicles using Android Auto projected from a user's phone. However, cars with Google Built-in will continue to support Google Assistant.

Google said, “Once availability is removed, you will no longer be able to use or switch back to Google Assistant on your phone, tablet, or paired devices.”

“We are committed to providing a smooth transition and are confident that Gemini will offer you an even more capable and helpful assistant experience,” it added.

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Gemini as new AI-powered assistant

Gemini will reportedly take over Google Assistant’s place across devices. The company has been improving Gemini models like Gemini 2.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash Lite, and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber to deliver faster and more reliable performance using fewer tokens. These improvements are said to make Gemini more suitable for a wider range of devices, including phones, smartwatches, smart speakers, and other connected gadgets.

Google has introduced Gemini Spark, an AI agnet model that can manage tasks more efficiently than Google Assistant. With the user's permission, Gemini Spark can access logged-in accounts and saved passwords to complete multi-step tasks on the web such as schedule appointments, fill out forms, and complete routine online activities that previously required manual input.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 11:29 AM IST
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