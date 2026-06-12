India's AI talent can earn ₹60 lakh a year. Here's which skills pay the most

Artificial intelligence is creating a new class of highly paid professionals in India, with experienced Generative AI engineers now earning average salaries of ₹60 lakh a year, according to a study by 1 Finance. The report highlights how Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are reshaping the country's employment landscape and rewarding specialized digital skills with pay packages once associated primarily with senior executives.

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The study, part of the 1 Finance Global Economic Outlook Report 2026, found that AI-related roles command substantial salary premiums over traditional IT jobs, reflecting rising demand for expertise in emerging technologies. GCCs, which support multinational corporations' operations in India, currently account for 10.4 million jobs and are increasingly driving demand for specialized talent.

Generative AI

Among the most sought-after skills, Generative AI engineering offers the highest compensation. Professionals with more than eight years of experience earn an average of ₹60 lakh annually, while those with three to five years of experience earn around ₹25 lakh. Entry-level Gen AI engineers command salaries of approximately ₹12 lakh a year.

Cybersecurity specialists are not far behind. Professionals with eight or more years of experience earn an average of ₹55 lakh annually, while cloud computing experts can earn around ₹45 lakh and data engineers about ₹42 lakh.

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Highest-paying skills in India's GCC ecosystem

Skill Salary for Professionals with 8+ Years of Experience

Generative AI Engineering ₹60 lakh

Cybersecurity ₹55 lakh

Cloud Computing ₹45 lakh

Data Engineering ₹42 lakh

Low-Code Development ₹30 lakh

Source: Team Lease Reg Tech, 1 Finance Research

The report noted that GCCs generally pay 12-20% more than traditional IT services companies, while AI and data science roles command premiums of 30-50%.

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India's biggest employment engine

India's GCC ecosystem currently supports 10.4 million jobs, including 2.1 million direct jobs, 1.8 million indirect jobs and 6.5 million induced jobs. Direct employment is expected to rise from 2 million in 2025 to 2.8 million by 2030, representing a 40% increase.

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Export revenues from GCCs are also projected to increase from $65 billion in FY24 to $110 billion by FY30, doubling their contribution to India's GDP to 2%.

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AI adoption is accelerating

The report found that AI and machine learning adoption among Indian GCCs rose from 65% in FY19 to 86% in FY24, while cybersecurity adoption increased from 55% to 88%. Blockchain usage climbed sharply from 5% to 56% during the same period.

According to Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance, the rise in salaries reflects a broader shift in India's technology ecosystem.

"The GCC story is India's strongest employment narrative right now and that's precisely what makes the AI investment gap so uncomfortable. We're producing the talent, but we're not funding the ecosystem. That means Indian professionals are capturing wages, not equity, in the AI economy," he said.

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The report also warned that AI could lead to the displacement of 2 million technology jobs over the next five years. However, with the right ecosystem support and skilling initiatives, India could create as many as 4 million new AI-linked jobs spanning AI engineering, data science, cloud architecture, cybersecurity and applied AI deployment.

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For professionals planning their careers, the message is clear: mastering emerging technologies could unlock salaries that were once reserved for the corner office.