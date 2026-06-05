National security AI startup Innefu Labs bags $30 million funding

Artificial intelligence startup Innefu Labs has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Panthera Growth Partners, as the national security technology company looks to expand internationally, deepen its sovereign AI capabilities and prepare for a public listing.

The company said the investment includes a mix of primary and secondary transactions and follows its initial expansion efforts in West Asia.

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The fresh capital will be used to accelerate research and development in sovereign AI, expand overseas operations and build new capabilities in agentic AI and robotics. The company also plans to develop secure, domain-specific large language models designed for sensitive and high-trust environments.

Founded in 2010 by Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, New Delhi-based Innefu develops AI-powered platforms used across defence, intelligence, law enforcement and revenue intelligence agencies.

"When we started Innefu, our vision was clear: India should never have to depend on external technologies to secure its people, its institutions, or its digital future," Tarun Wig, co-founder and chief executive officer of Innefu Labs, said.

"We now intend to scale our innovations faster, deepen our investments in advanced AI and further enhance our autonomous decision-support systems."

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Wig said the company believes "the next wave of technological leadership will belong to nations that own their intelligence capabilities" and that Innefu aims to help India remain at the forefront of that transition.

The funding comes at a time when India's defence and security agencies are increasingly prioritising indigenous technology platforms amid a broader push for self-reliance in critical infrastructure and national security systems.

The company said it has maintained annual revenues above Rs 100 crore and is seeing a growing pipeline of contracts worth more than Rs 100 crore across defence, intelligence, law enforcement and revenue intelligence operations.

"Innefu has built native, AI-powered software that solve critical challenges in national defence and enterprise security infrastructure," said Shilpa Kulkarni, founder and managing partner at Panthera Growth Partners.

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"Our investment decision is based on their proprietary technology, deep domain expertise, and a proven track record in high-stakes, mission-critical environments."