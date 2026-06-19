Reliance’s media and entertainment arm, JioStar, has announced the launch of JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS), an artificial intelligence-powered content creation platform aimed at transforming how stories, videos, audio, and visual content are produced in India. The announcement was made alongside developments at Reliance's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

What is JAMS?

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The platform integrates generative AI tools into a single workflow to streamline content production, supporting creators across India while reducing traditional production bottlenecks. The technology is expected to scale the production of premium content for both domestic and international audiences.

“JAMS is an end-to-end AI-native content production platform that covers the entire creative process from ideation and script development to image generation, audio production, video creation and final publishing workflows. According to JioStar, the platform is designed to help creators and production teams produce premium-quality content faster and at scale.” Akash Ambani said to Shareholders.

Ambani said, “JAMS integrates generative AI tools into a single workflow, reducing production costs and timelines while allowing creators to focus more on storytelling and creativity.”

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What is orange economy

The launch targets the growing "Orange economy" — a term for the creative economy where value is derived from knowledge, ideas, and intellectual property rather than physical manufacturing.

Unlike traditional industries, the creative economy combines culture, technology, and artistic expression to generate economic and social value. This sector encompasses films, music, gaming, fashion, design, animation, digital content, advertising, and publishing, alongside the software and platforms that enable creators to build and distribute their work.