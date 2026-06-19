Reliance Jio's next phase of growth will be driven by five strategic commitments spanning 5G, broadband, artificial intelligence and global expansion, Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said at Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Addressing shareholders, Akash Ambani said Jio's journey over the past decade has laid the foundation for a new phase focused on taking India's digital capabilities to the next level.

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"The next chapter of Jio's growth will be powered by five commitments," he said.

1. Jio True 5G

Akash Ambani said Jio aims to make its standalone True 5G network the backbone of India's future digital infrastructure.

"Our target is to migrate all subscribers to 5G by 2030 while advancing India's leadership position in 6G standards," he said.

The company has already crossed 268 million 5G users, making it the largest single-country 5G network outside China. During FY26, Jio added 77 million 5G subscribers.

2. High-speed broadband

Expanding home connectivity is another key priority for Jio.

"Taking high-speed home broadband to every part of India" is among the five pillars identified by Akash Ambani.

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He said Jio AirFiber continues to witness rapid adoption, with more than 13 million homes already connected through the service.

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3. Digitise Indian enterprises and small businesses

Jio also plans to deepen its presence in the enterprise segment.

According to Akash Ambani, the company aims to "digitise Indian enterprises and small biz", helping businesses leverage digital technologies to improve efficiency and growth.

4. Ensure AI for everyone, everywhere

Artificial intelligence will play a central role in Jio's next chapter.

Akash Ambani listed "Ensure AI for everyone, everywhere" as one of the company's key commitments, echoing Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's vision of making India a global leader in AI.

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He added said Jio's fourth strategic commitment is to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone by integrating AI across its consumer technology platforms to deliver smarter and more personalised experiences. He added that the company's fifth commitment is to take India's technological capabilities to the world, leveraging Jio's proprietary deep-tech innovations to strengthen its presence in global markets.

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5. Take India's tech to the world

The fifth pillar focuses on expanding India's technological footprint globally.

"Take India's tech to the world," Akash Ambani said, underlining Jio's ambitions beyond the domestic market.

Jio crosses 524 million subscribers

Highlighting the company's scale, Akash Ambani said Jio's subscriber base has crossed 524 million, reinforcing its position as India's largest telecom operator.

He also noted that the telecom major now has the largest 5G subscriber base for any single-country operator outside China.

Satellite connectivity plans

Akash Ambani also revealed that Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India as part of its long-term connectivity strategy.

The company is building the required ground station infrastructure and has partnered with leading global satellite constellation providers to lease satellite capacity.

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According to him, these partnerships will help accelerate the rollout of satellite-based services while Jio develops the technological and operational capabilities needed for an indigenous satellite communications ecosystem.

With Jio entering its second decade, the company is betting on 5G, AI, broadband, enterprise digitisation and satellite connectivity to power its next wave of growth.