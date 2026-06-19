Reliance Intelligence is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, says Akash Ambani

Reliance Intelligence is developing a large-scale sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure in Jamnagar, with the first phase of the project expected to become operational by the end of 2026, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said on June 19.

“Reliance Intelligence is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, with the first 120 MW phase expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026,” Ambani told shareholders at Reliance Industries’ 49th annual general meeting.

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The project forms a key part of Reliance Industries’ plan to build an end-to-end AI business spanning computing infrastructure, cloud hosting, models and consumer-facing services.

Ambani said the company was operationalising an initial fleet of Nvidia’s advanced GB300 graphics processing units (GPUs) to support its AI infrastructure. The chips are designed to handle the intensive computing requirements of training and running large AI models.

“Reliance Intelligence will provide sovereign AI hosting within India, offering full model transparency and portability,” Ambani said.

“The platform will enable enterprises to retain ownership and control of their AI models while operating on India’s sovereign AI infrastructure,” he added.

The company is also deepening its partnership with Google as it looks to take generative AI services to Jio’s large subscriber base.

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“Reliance’s partnership with Google has evolved into a truly AI-first collaboration for hundreds of millions of Jio users,” Ambani said, adding that Google AI Pro, powered by Gemini, was already being offered free of cost to users.

Jio is also working on AI tools and services in Indian languages, a move aimed at expanding access beyond English-speaking users and making the technology more relevant across the country.

“What we are building is AI for India, AI by India, and AI that will one day serve the world,” Ambani said.

He added that Reliance Intelligence’s longer-term goal was to bring down the cost of artificial intelligence and make it affordable at scale by the end of the decade.

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The announcement comes as Reliance Industries places AI at the centre of its next phase of digital expansion. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said India needed to treat AI self-sufficiency as a national priority, alongside energy security and access to critical technologies and minerals.

“In the past, I have spoken to you about the revolutionary power of artificial intelligence. I firmly believe that India should not be a mere consumer of AI created elsewhere. It must become a creator, adopter, and a global leader in AI,” Mukesh Ambani said.