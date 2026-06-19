Reliance AGM 2026: MyJio app turns into a AI Advisor for 600 million users

Reliance Jio is reimagining its flagship MyJio application with an AI-first approach, transforming it from a traditional self-care platform into a personalised digital advisor and relationship manager powered by agentic artificial intelligence.

Speaking about the next phase of MyJio’s evolution, at Reliance's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Akash Ambani highlighted that, “The app, which serves more than 600 million users across India, is moving beyond routine functions such as mobile recharges, bill payments and balance checks. Instead, it will act proactively on behalf of users, understanding their intent and helping them complete tasks with minimal effort.”

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The transformation is based on the concept of AI agents, intelligent systems capable of understanding requests, making decisions and executing actions without requiring users to navigate multiple screens or menus. Rather than manually searching for services, users will simply communicate what they need, and the AI-powered MyJio will take care of the rest.

For instance, a customer relocating to a new city can simply express the requirement, and MyJio will initiate the necessary processes automatically. Similarly, travellers heading overseas can rely on the app to identify the most suitable international roaming plan and provide real-time alerts on usage and spending.

The platform will also simplify device-related services. Customers purchasing a new eSIM-enabled smartphone will be able to complete self-KYC procedures and activate their connection within minutes through the app, reducing paperwork and service delays.

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Reliance describes the new MyJio as a digital companion that anticipates customer needs rather than waiting for instructions. The goal is to create a seamless, conversational experience where users interact naturally while AI handles the complexity behind the scenes.

Despite the increased automation, privacy and user control remain central to the platform’s design. The company stated that MyJio will only perform actions with user consent, maintain transparent logs of activities, and require explicit confirmation for all payment-related transactions.