‘Time has come’: Ashwini Vaishnaw says AI must be regulated, Centre to release consultation paper

"I'll request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That's the most important point: safety related to AI use," he said.

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Vaishnaw said the consultation would prioritise safety related to AI use. He also highlighted the importance of skilling and ensuring that no section of society is left behind as AI-led changes accelerate.

Deepfakes will be a key focus of the consultation. Vaishnaw described them as a nuisance that can cause significant problems in society. He warned that their improving quality is misleading people, setting wrong precedents and narratives that may lead to harmful actions.

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The consultation will also consider other potential harms from AI, including its psychological impact on users. Vaishnaw noted instances worldwide where AI has contributed to such effects.

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"Humanity has to be the most important part of change that has happened," he said. The government has maintained that AI cannot be regulated by law alone and called for techno-legal solutions involving all stakeholders.

Vaishnaw made it clear that the industry must take primary responsibility for issues such as cybersecurity, safety, user harm, psychological disorders and deepfakes. He said the bulk of the responsibility lies with the industry.

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The government plans to release the consultation paper within a month and will proceed with regulation based on its findings. While earlier the government had said existing laws were sufficient to address AI challenges, it is now moving towards a dedicated AI law.

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Recent measures include a proposal in April for social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and X to continuously display labels on AI-generated content. The broader regulatory framework is being considered amid rising instances of objectionable deepfakes and concerns over agentic AI and cybersecurity risks.

The IT Ministry is exploring a consent-based framework for synthetic content, possible limits on agentic AI autonomy and regulatory sandboxes for high-risk applications. Agentic AI refers to autonomous systems that can plan multi-step actions, use external tools and adjust strategies with minimal human supervision.

