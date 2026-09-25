Trump to sit down with tech CEOs on AI: What’s on the agenda for Sept. 29 meeting?

US President Donald Trump and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will reportedly meet tech CEOs on September 29, 2026, to discuss artificial intelligence strategy, regulatory guardrails, and global competitiveness, according to an Axios report.
The meeting comes as AI leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, and Google’s DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, raised concerns about the pace of innovation in AI. The meeting will reportedly allow government officials to address these growing concerns while navigating industry calls for appropriate safeguards.
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While not much about the meeting has been disclosed yet, there have been several developments around the AI concerns. Reportedly, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic plan a joint AI safety group called SAFA, and it is said to launch by early 2027. ‘