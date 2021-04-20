BSNL introduces free 4G SIM offer for new prepaid customers till June

Highlights BSNL is giving free SIM offers to new prepaid customers till June.

This free SIM offer is valid for customers subscribing to recharge coupons above Rs 100.

BSNL is giving double data benefits with FRC Rs 249, that is, 2GB daily data for 60 days.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new free 4G SIM offer for prepaid connections until June 30, 2021. This is not the first time that BSNL has rolled out such an offer as it has also launched it several times in the past for a promotional period. BSNL aims to increase its activation by giving a free SIM to users. New SIM users, as well as MNP port-in customers, can avail a free 4G sim offer. However, it will be only applicable to customers availing a first recharge coupon (FRC) above Rs 100. BSNL users can avail of the SIM from Customer Service Center or from their nearest BSNL retailer shop.

BSNL has introduced and relaunched many prepaid plans like the Rs 249 prepaid plan which is a first recharge coupon, the Rs 298 prepaid plan on a regular basis, and Rs 398 prepaid plan on a promotional basis.

BSNL Rs 249 and Rs 298 prepaid plans: Since users have to opt for a first recharge coupon which is priced above Rs 100, they can go for an FRC of Rs 249 that gives 2GB daily data and a validity of 60 days.

These plans were regularised to give daily data with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. While the Rs 249 prepaid plan has a validity of 60 days, the Rs 298 prepaid plan comes for a 56-day validity. While the Rs 298 prepaid plan gives 1Gb daily data, the Rs 249 prepaid plan was again revised to give 2GB daily data for a validity of 60 days. BSNL's Rs 298 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

BSNL Rs 398 prepaid plan: This is a prepaid plan that gives unlimited calls for 30 days without any speed limit. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It is a promotional plan that is available till Jul 2021. Meanwhile, BSNL has reintroduced the Google Bundle offer for users subscribing to annual Bharat Fiber FTTH plans. The telco is giving Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub for Rs 99 and Rs 199 a month with annual broadband plans. The offer is available for a promotional period of 90 days till July 14, 2021. Users must note that this offer can be availed by customers who pay a minimum monthly cost of Rs 799 and above for annual broadband -- FTTH, AirFIbre, or DSL plans.