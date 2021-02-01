BSNL revises Rs 1999 prepaid plan to offer 2GB daily data with streaming benefits

Highlights BSNL has revised its Rs 1999 annual prepaid plan with revised data offers.

Previously the plan offered 3GB daily data. Now, the data benefit has been revised to offer 2GB daily data.

BSNL has also withdrawn the multiple recharge facility for the Rs 1999 prepaid plan.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 1999 prepaid plan with revised data offers. The telco had revised the plan in December to offer tweaked streaming benefits. Now, the same offer has been revised with rationalised data benefits.

Previously, the plan offered 3GB daily data. From today, that is February 1, 2021, the telco will offer 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and free 100 SMS. After the high speed 2GB data, the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The additional benefits of the plan include free PRBT with unlimited song change, 365 days of EROS Now entertainment service, 60 days of Lokdhun content. The company has also withdrawn the multiple recharge facility for Plan Voucher (PV) of Rs 1999. BSNL Chennai, in a circular, noted the development which was first reported by Only Tech.

In the latest development of BSNL taking over the network operations in Mumbai and Delhi, a Group of Ministers (GoM) has recommended allocation of 4G spectrum to only BSNL in Delhi and Mumbai circles, and not to MTNL, Business Line reported.

Formerly, the government-owned telcos were to start giving their joint landline service in Delhi and Mumbai by March 1, 2021. BSNL started operating the mobile network of MTNL as its outsourced agency from January 1, 2020, DoT in a letter had noted. MTNL was to shut its special services for landline users from January 10, 2021.

A six-member GoM, in a meeting, had stated that the merger of BSNL and MTNL is not feasible or beneficial for any party. The government is yet to take a final call on the matter. However, The Union Cabinet will meet soon to formally decide against such a merger, as per reports.

Meanwhile, BSNL has started providing 4G services in Bilaspur and Korba cities of Chhattisgarh. The telco is likely to expand its 4G service to the rest of the state and eventually plans to do so all over India. In early 2021, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) allotted BSNL fresh Pan India liberalised spectrum. The DoT released the notice inviting applications (NIA) for Spectrum Auction 2021 which will be held in March.

Sources told Financial Express that 12 companies have purchased the expression of interest (EoI) document, issued by BSNL. The Indian companies include Tejas Network, ITI, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Sterlite Technologies and HFCL. Global companies including Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Nokia and Mavenir Systems have also purchased the document which reportedly asserts that the core for the source code of the software has to be indigenous.

