Call of Duty brings 80s action heroes Rambo, John McClane from the Die Hard movie franchise in a new update

Call of Duty has just amped up the excitement over its mid-season update with two new action heroes lined up for several of its game modes. Starting May 20, Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile will receive 80s action heroes Rambo and John McClane from the hit movie series Die Hard.

The '80s Action Heroes event comes as a part of Season Three Reloaded and will kick off with limited-time bundles and game modes. In addition, the event will see new weapons, maps, and several other features that were already expected during this season.

For those unaware, John McClane is the character played by Bruce Willis in the blockbuster action series Die Hard. A New York cop, McClane, arrives at a holiday party turned hostage situation and has to fight off the bad guys single-handedly in the first part of the movie.

As for the other action hero, Rambo is a character played by Sylvester Stallone in the superhit movie Rambo. The plot of the movie sees him wage a one-man war against his pursuers, resulting in one of the most epic action movies of all time.

The event will see multiple new game modes introduced across Call of Duty titles. One of these will be Die Hardpoint - a Die Hard twist to Hardpoint game mode that requires players to capture Hardpoints and eliminate enemies in a race to gain 200 points.

Week two of the mid-season update will see the launch of Rambo Gun Game, Rambo's twist to Gun Game, the Free-for-All mode where players compete to earn at least one kill with 20 different weapons.

Similarly, several points of interests related to these action movies will be introduced. Examples of these include the famous Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard as well as Survival Camps seen in Rambo.

Players will also be able to get their hands on new weapons, including a combat bow and a ballistic knife, both taken from the movies. There will also be action movie-inspired medals for those completing certain tasks.

Call of Duty will make this content live on May 20 at 9 am IST, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on May 19 at 9 am IST and Warzone on May 20 at 9 am IST.

In addition, the '80s Action Heroes event comes to Call of Duty: Mobile on May 21 at 5 am IST.