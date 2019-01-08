CES 2019: Find out the ticket prices, major announcement, other details

CES 2019 or the Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, USA. The show kicked off yesterday showcasing innovative products. Day 1 of CES 2019 had big names like Asus, AMD and NVIDIA showcasing their gaming centric products. There was also an interesting announcement made by Samsung that it would support Apple Airplay 2, a classic case of two enemies joining hands in times of shrinking profit margins.

The coming days at CES 2019 would be filled with new products that would wow the visitors. CES 2019 would end on January 11. CES is a place where some of the biggest technology companies come together to reveal new tech they've been working on. It could be anything from innovatiove software to a hardware product ranging from TVs, computer hardware, AI robots.

Who can attend CES?

The CES 2019 cannot be attended by all and there are certain limitations. According to the official CES website, the trade-only event is specifically open to "individuals 18 years of age or older [who are] affiliated with the consumer technology industry." To cross check, potential attendees are required to submit their business IDs to the Consumer Technology Association to be considered for access.

Ticket prices at CES 2019

Tickets at the CES 2019 are offered on a first-come first-served basis. There are three different levels to CES 2019 tickets. It initially starts off with a simple CES Registration and includes access to the exhibitor show floor, keynote addresses, select conference tracks, and what CES calls SuperSessions. The price of this registration is $300. The next level is the Starter Conference Pass and it is available for $900. This includes "access to select conference tracks showcasing emerging trends," according to the official CES website. The next level is Deluxe Conference Pass and can be bought for $1,700. It promises "the most flexibility to attend a variety of sessions or tracks."

Major announcements at CES 2019

Sony announced new Z9G 8K (LCD) and A9G 4K OLED TVs that feature big displays. Both models offer Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced, and Dolby Vision / Atmos. And of course, they continue to run Android TV. LG , on the other hand, TVs with improved AI, Amazon Alexa integration and a huge 88-inch 8K OLED model. The coolest laptops at CES 2019 were shown by Asus. The company showcased 13.9 inch ZenBook S13 having a screen-to-body ratio of 97 per cent.

