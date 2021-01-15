Google completes acquisition of Fitbityear after deal was announced

Highlights Google has successfully completed the acquisition of smart wearable company Fitbit.

Google has successfully completed the acquisition of smart wearable company Fitbit. The search gaint purchased Fitbit for 2.1 billion dollars a year after the deal was first announced. "Today, I'm excited to announce that Google has completed its acquisition of Fitbit and I want to personally welcome this talented team to Google," Google's Rick Osterloh said in a blog.

Google in its blog stated that the deal with Fitbit is about devices and not data. The company had reiterated that the users data will be protected. Google said that it has worked with global regulators to safeguard users' privacy. "We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations, including a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google ads and this data will be separated from other Google ads data. We'll also maintain access to Android APIs that enable devices like fitness trackers and smart watches to interoperate with Android smartphones, and we'll continue to allow Fitbit users to choose to connect to third-party services so you'll still be able to sync your favorite health and fitness apps to your Fitbit account. These commitments will be implemented globally so that all consumers can benefit from them. We'll also continue to work with regulators around the world so that they can be assured that we are living up to these commitments," Google said in a blog.

Fitbit CEO James Park in a letter stated that Fitbit will continue to work with both Android and iOS devices. "I have no doubt that this acquisition will create so many opportunities. But I also want you to know that many of the things you know and love about Fitbit will remain the same. We'll stay committed to doing what's right, to putting your health and wellness at the center of everything we do and to offering a no-one-size-fits-all approach with choices that work across both Android and iOS," he said in a blog.

Park also stated that Google will not use Fitbit users' health and wellness data for Google ads this data will be kept separate from other Google ad data. Google will also let Fitbit users connect to third party services. Google and Fitbit had first announced the merger in October 2019 but the deal took over a year to materialise due to delay in approvals from the European and Australian regulators.