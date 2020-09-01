Google Images search results show Licensable badge on photo thumbnails

Highlights Google Images introduces Licensable badge feature for using photos responsibly on the web.

The new Licensable badge photos will provide users with copyright information.

Google Images search results can also be filtered for showing only licensed photos.

Google has recently launched a few new features for Google Images. In collaboration with Shutterstock, a New York-based stock photography company, Google has launched a 'Licensable' badge for the photos that appear in the Images section when you use the search engine. The photos that will show this Licensable tag will help people to use the images responsibly without violating the photo credits.

"Google Images new features help both image creators and image consumers by bringing visibility to how creators' content can be licensed properly," says Paul Brennan, Shutterstock's VP of Content Operations.

Whenever a user clicks any photo that appears with a Licensable badge, they will be provided with credit/copyright/creator information and other license details of the image. The user is also given the link from where they can learn how the image can be licensed and used.

Brennan further adds, "We are pleased to have worked closely with Google on this feature, by advocating for protections that result in fair compensation for our global community of over 1 million contributors. In developing this feature, Google has clearly demonstrated its commitment to supporting the content creation ecosystem."

The Licensable badge feature entered beta testing in February 2020 and is now integrated into Google Images. "[W]ith a seemingly infinite number of images online, finding the right image to use, and knowing how to use that image responsibly, isn't always a simple task," says Google.

Along with the new Licensable badge, the search results can also be filtered to only show photos that have licensing information. The Usage Rights dropdown menu has been divided into 'Creative Commons licenses' and 'Commercial & other licenses'.

All the photos that fall under Creative Commons license (CC license) can be shared and used by the public. A CC licensed work is the free distribution of an otherwise copyrighted work. Whereas, the photos that appear under 'Commercial & other licenses' cannot be used without consent. These new features will cut down the misuse of photographs on the web.