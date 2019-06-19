Flipkart Lap It Up sale: Save big on Apple MacBook Air, big discount on gaming laptops too

Flipkart is hosting Lap It Up sale for buyers who are looking to pick up some of the best laptops like Apple MacBook Air (2017), Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus ROG Strix, Acer Swift 5, at affordable prices. The boom in the smartphone market has slowed down the sales of laptops but it hasn't been hit as you might think. The Lap It Up sale on Flipkart started on June 17 and will last until June 20. Following are some of the top laptops you can pick up during the sale period.

Apple MacBook Air (2017): The 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage model of MacBook Air (2017) can be bought during the sale for Rs 63,990 (MRP Rs 84,900). Flipkart is also offering additional exchange discount and Axis Bank offer for the MacBook Air. The laptop comes with only two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Acer Predator Helios 300: Acer's gaming laptop will be available for Rs 59,990 (original price of Rs 1,04,999). Exchange option is also available where you can get up to Rs 16,000 off. For the price, buyers get Core i5 8th Gen - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/128 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics) gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Strix: Asus ROG Strix's 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD model is available for Rs 61,990 (original price Rs 88,190). The 15.6-inch laptop weighs 2.6 kg and is available with a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card holders.

Acer Aspire Series: The Acer Aspire 3 with Pentium quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB storage and Windows 10 Home is available for Rs 17,990. The exchange offers worth up to Rs 7,500 is also available.

HP laptops: HP Pavilion 15-CS and HP Pavilion 13 will be available for Rs 62,990 and Rs 59,990 respectively. HP Pavilion 15-CS comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB SSD. On the other hand, HP Pavilion 13 comes packed with by 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

Other laptops that are on offer during the Lap It Up sale are Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5, Acer Aspire 5, Dell Vostro 15 3000, Acer Swift 5 and Lenovo Ideapad 330.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: India's request to WhatsApp for message traceability could impact individual privacy

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch on Aug 7 in New York, here's what we know

Also Read: Paytm's gaming platform Gamepind rebranded as FirstGames